Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: More than 2,800 people in the Gaza Strip are still under the rubble

2023-11-07
High views
Director General of Gaza&#39;s Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: More than 2,800 people in the Gaza Strip are still under the rubble
0min
Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: More than 2,800 people in the Gaza Strip are still under the rubble

The Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry reported to Al Jazeera on Tuesday that over 2,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip remain trapped under the rubble.

