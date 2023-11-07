News
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visits the Middle East
Middle East News
2023-11-07 | 06:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visits the Middle East
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, is currently conducting a visit to the Middle East amid escalating concerns about Israeli actions in Gaza, as reported by his office on Tuesday. This visit comes a month after October 7th attacks on Israel by Hamas.
Volker Türk traveled to Egypt on Tuesday, marking the start of a five-day visit to the region during which he plans to visit the Rafah crossing on Wednesday, according to his office's statement.
The statement mentioned that Türk will visit Amman on Thursday and is seeking to reach Israel, the occupied West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
In addition, Türk stated, "A full month of carnage, ongoing suffering, bloodshed, destruction, anger, and despair have passed."
He further added, "Human rights violations are the root cause of this escalation, and human rights play a central role in finding a way out of this vortex of pain."
Middle East News
UN
High Commissioner
Human
Rights
Middle
East
Gaza
Volker Türk
Israel
