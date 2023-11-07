Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members

A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip and another was wounded, the official Palestinian news agency reported Tuesday.



The agency reported that journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira "was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his residence near the fishermen's port west of Gaza City."



It was further revealed that Abu Hasira lost his life, along with "42 members of his family, including his children and siblings."



The media office of the Hamas government in Gaza stated that the journalist was killed in an airstrike that occurred on Sunday night, but his body could only be recovered from the rubble on Tuesday.





AFP