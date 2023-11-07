Jordan to receive 41 Palestinian children from Gaza for cancer treatment

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh announced on Tuesday that his country would receive 41 Palestinian children from Gaza who are suffering from cancer for treatment at a specialized center in the kingdom.



During a meeting with the President of the Senate and several council members, Khasawneh stated that "The Hussein Cancer Center (in Amman) has taken the initiative to receive 41 children afflicted with cancer from Gaza."



He added that "Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian support to our brothers in Gaza and the West Bank."



Meanwhile, the director of the Hussein Cancer Center, Assem Mansour, noted that "the center has collaborated with international organizations to treat a number of cancer patients, including children from Gaza, within the center."



Mansour also informed the official channel "Al-Mamlakah" that "seven children suffering from cancer are the first group expected to arrive in Jordan in the next two days."



On Monday, the Jordanian Air Force airdropped "urgent medical aid" into Gaza for the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, an operation that the Israeli military confirmed had been coordinated with them.







AFP