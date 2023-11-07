EU announces additional 900 million euros in aid for Jordan

Middle East News
2023-11-07 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU announces additional 900 million euros in aid for Jordan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU announces additional 900 million euros in aid for Jordan

The European Union announced on Tuesday new aid for Jordan totaling over 900 million euros following talks between the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, overshadowed by the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
 

Middle East News

EU

Europe

European

Euros

Aid

Jordan

LBCI Next
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros

LBCI
World News
2023-10-10

France Opposes Suspension of European Aid to Palestinians: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-10-26

European Union Leaders Discuss Call for 'Humanitarian Ceasefire' in Gaza in Brussels

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06

Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-05

Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Al Jazeera: Turkey's parliament removes Western brands from the menu

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More