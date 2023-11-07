News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-07 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared plans to eliminate Hamas leaders and implement a security system in the Gaza Strip, ultimately providing Israel with military freedom of movement within Gaza.
Middle East News
Israeli Defense
Minister
Eliminate
Hamas
Security
System
Gaza
Military
Freedom
Movement
Next
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-05
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Press Highlights
2023-09-05
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
2
Middle East News
08:41
Al Jazeera: Turkey's parliament removes Western brands from the menu
Middle East News
08:41
Al Jazeera: Turkey's parliament removes Western brands from the menu
3
Lebanon News
07:01
Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
Lebanon News
07:01
Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
4
Middle East News
10:19
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
Middle East News
10:19
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
5
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
6
Middle East News
14:07
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Middle East News
14:07
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
7
Middle East News
09:26
Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide
Middle East News
09:26
Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide
8
Middle East News
08:09
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry
Middle East News
08:09
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More