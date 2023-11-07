Paris announces the evacuation of more than 100 French people from Gaza

2023-11-07 | 10:15
Paris announces the evacuation of more than 100 French people from Gaza
Paris announces the evacuation of more than 100 French people from Gaza

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that more than a hundred French citizens have managed to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
 
In its statement, the ministry said, "Two groups of French citizens and agents were able to leave" the Gaza Strip on Monday and Tuesday, "safely in Egypt." 

It further added, "This raises the total number of individuals organized by France for their departure to over a hundred."

AFP

