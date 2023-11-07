News
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Netanyahu: Hezbollah's choice of war would be a costly mistake
Middle East News
2023-11-07 | 13:40
Netanyahu: Hezbollah's choice of war would be a costly mistake
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that if Hezbollah chooses to engage in war, it would be a grave and irreversible mistake.
He further emphasized that there would be no ceasefire until all hostages are released.
Netanyahu addressed the international community saying that "Israel's war is your war, and if we do not win, you could be the next target."
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Hezbollah
War
Mistake
Israel
Next
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Previous
