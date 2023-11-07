Netanyahu: There will be no fuel entry and no ceasefire without the release of our hostages

Middle East News
2023-11-07 | 14:09
High views
Netanyahu: There will be no fuel entry and no ceasefire without the release of our hostages
Netanyahu: There will be no fuel entry and no ceasefire without the release of our hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday that there will be no ceasefire with Hamas, and fuel supplies will not be permitted into the besieged Gaza Strip unless the hostages held by the militant group are released.

Netanyahu made this statement in a televised address, emphasizing, "There will be no fuel entry and no ceasefire without the release of our hostages."

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Fuel

Entry

Ceasefire

Release

Hostages

