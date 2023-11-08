Wafa: Israeli forces detain 49 Palestinians from West Bank

The Israeli forces detained on Wednesday 49 Palestinians, including three women, in raids at Palestinian-owned homes from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



According to the Wafa Agency, it reported that the soldiers detained 16 Palestinians in Hebron, 11 in Bethlehem, seven from Qalqilya, and seven from Nablus, adding that they also detained two from Ramallah, two from Tubas, two from Jenin, and two from Jerusalem.