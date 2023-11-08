News
Japanese FM: G7 members agreed that a two-state solution is the only path to a 'lasting peace'
Middle East News
2023-11-08 | 03:33
Japanese FM: G7 members agreed that a two-state solution is the only path to a 'lasting peace'
Japanese Foreign Minister reported that the members of the G7 agreed that the two-state solution is the only path to a just and lasting peace in the region.
Middle East News
Japan
Foreign Minister
G7
Two-State Solution
Peace
Conflict
Region
G7 confirms support for 'humanitarian ceasefires and corridors' in Gaza
Wafa: Israeli forces detain 49 Palestinians from West Bank
Variety and Tech
06:11
Climate change is responsible for 'severe drought' in Syria, Iraq, and Iran: experts
Variety and Tech
06:11
Climate change is responsible for 'severe drought' in Syria, Iraq, and Iran: experts
0
Middle East News
05:58
15,000 civilians flee Gaza in one day as Israeli forces move in
Middle East News
05:58
15,000 civilians flee Gaza in one day as Israeli forces move in
0
Middle East News
05:56
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip rises to 10,569
Middle East News
05:56
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip rises to 10,569
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Palestinians rely on resistance, not Arab, Islamic summits
Lebanon News
05:46
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Palestinians rely on resistance, not Arab, Islamic summits
0
Middle East News
14:20
Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City
Middle East News
14:20
Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
05:16
Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to run out of fuel in 24 hours
Middle East News
05:16
Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to run out of fuel in 24 hours
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
