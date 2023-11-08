G7 confirms support for 'humanitarian ceasefires and corridors' in Gaza

Foreign ministers of G7 countries confirmed their support for "humanitarian ceasefires and corridors" in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, without calling for a full ceasefire.



In a joint statement following a meeting in Tokyo, the ministers stated, "We emphasize the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza... We support humanitarian ceasefires and corridors to facilitate the urgently needed assistance, the transportation of civilians, and the release of hostages held by Hamas since their attack on October 7th."



AFP