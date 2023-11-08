Netanyahu rejects proposals that do not include the release of captives held by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected all proposals that do not include the release of all captives held by the Hamas movement.



The CIA Director conducted talks in Israel with officials to implement the US demand for a ceasefire.



Efforts are being made to reach a truce between the warring parties in Gaza before Saturday.



Israel revealed for the first time that not all of the prisoners are held by Hamas and that it does not know their whereabouts and whether it can attack the tunnels.