Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to run out of fuel in 24 hours
Middle East News
2023-11-08 | 05:16
0
min
Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to run out of fuel in 24 hours
The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza will stop functioning as fuel for generators will run out within a day, its director warned.
Middle East News
Indonesian
Hospital
Gaza
Fuel
Generators
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip rises to 10,569
Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'
Middle East News
08:49
