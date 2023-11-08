Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip rises to 10,569

Hamas' Health Ministry has announced an increase in the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip to 10,569, one month after the outbreak of the war with the State of Israel.



The ministry, through its spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra, stated, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 10,569 martyrs, including 4,324 children, 2,823 women, and 649 elderly individuals, with 26,475 citizens injured since October 7th."



AFP