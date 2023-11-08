France stated on Wednesday that everyone has an "interest" in improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, "including Israel," on the eve of a conference organized by Paris on this subject.



The French presidency announced to journalists that the Israeli government would not be present at this "humanitarian conference" to be held on Thursday morning at the Élysée Palace.



However, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and will speak with him again after the conference concludes.



AFP