UN High Commissioner for Human Rights makes a Middle Eastern tour amid escalating situation

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has started a five-day visit to the Middle East against the backdrop of the escalating war between Israel and Gaza.



Türk's office released a statement confirming that he had already met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and had visited Rafah on the Gaza border. The commissioner is currently heading to the Jordanian capital, Amman, as part of his regional visit.