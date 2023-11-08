The Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kaila, announced that the declared number of martyrs in Gaza, as of today [Wednesday], "does not reflect the reality."



She explained that there are thousands of missing individuals still under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.



She stated in a press conference that half of Gaza's hospitals have become inoperative due to Israeli bombardment or fuel shortages.



She called for an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.