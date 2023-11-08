Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-08 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar is leading mediation efforts to secure the release of 10 to 15 hostages held by Hamas since their attack on Israel a month ago, in exchange for a one or two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a source familiar with the talks on Wednesday. 

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, told Agence France-Presse that the "negotiations are being conducted through Qatari mediation, in coordination with the United States, to secure the release of 10 to 15 hostages in exchange for a one or two-day ceasefire" in Gaza.

Hamas has been holding 240 hostages, including Israelis and foreigners, since October 7, according to Israeli authorities. 

AFP   

Middle East News

Qatar

Release

Hostages

Temporary

Ceasefire

Gaza

Negotiations

Mediation

United States

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Al Quds Hospital reduces services, operations due to 'lack of fuel': PRCS
Israeli Army's Daniel Hagari reports 348 soldiers, 69 security personnel killed in Gaza conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

Pope calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages’ release

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

Here are the latest developments on the negotiations regarding hostages from both Hamas and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

89 UNRWA employees killed in Gaza since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Al Quds Hospital reduces services, operations due to 'lack of fuel': PRCS

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Israeli Army's Daniel Hagari reports 348 soldiers, 69 security personnel killed in Gaza conflict

LBCI
World News
07:32

US urges swift Gaza aid delivery in talks with Israeli leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

The death toll rises in the Gaza Strip to 7,703 due to Israeli bombing: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
07:15

Palestinian Health Minister disputes casualty numbers: Thousands still missing under Gaza's rubble

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Israeli Army's Daniel Hagari reports 348 soldiers, 69 security personnel killed in Gaza conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Netanyahu: Hezbollah's choice of war would be a costly mistake

LBCI
Middle East News
03:03

Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More