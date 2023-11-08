Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar is leading mediation efforts to secure the release of 10 to 15 hostages held by Hamas since their attack on Israel a month ago, in exchange for a one or two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a source familiar with the talks on Wednesday.



The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, told Agence France-Presse that the "negotiations are being conducted through Qatari mediation, in coordination with the United States, to secure the release of 10 to 15 hostages in exchange for a one or two-day ceasefire" in Gaza.



Hamas has been holding 240 hostages, including Israelis and foreigners, since October 7, according to Israeli authorities.



AFP