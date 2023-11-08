Al Quds Hospital reduces services, operations due to 'lack of fuel': PRCS

⭕️Today, PRCS Al Quds hospital curtailed most operations in an attempt to ration fuel use and ensure a minimum level of services over the coming few days.
🏥The hospital is facing an acute shortage of fuel and was expected to run out of fuel today.#Gaza#NotATarget pic.twitter.com/4YjNJgTLXV
— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 8, 2023
