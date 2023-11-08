Al Quds Hospital reduces services, operations due to 'lack of fuel': PRCS

⭕️Today, PRCS Al Quds hospital curtailed most operations in an attempt to ration fuel use and ensure a minimum level of services over the coming few days.

🏥The hospital is facing an acute shortage of fuel and was expected to run out of fuel today.#Gaza#NotATarget pic.twitter.com/4YjNJgTLXV — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 8, 2023

On Wednesday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced via the X platform that Al Quds Hospital "curtailed most operations in an attempt to ration fuel use and ensure a minimum level of services over the coming few days."In the post, it added that the hospital is facing an "acute" shortage of fuel "and was expected to run out of fuel today."In an attached statement, PRCS also urgently appealed "all international health and relief organizations to allow humanitarian aid, essential assistance, medical supplies and fuel to reach Al Quds Hospital as well as Gaza and Northern Gaza Governorates."