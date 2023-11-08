News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
89 UNRWA employees killed in Gaza since October 7
Middle East News
2023-11-08 | 08:49
The UN agency responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees says that 89 UNRWA employees have been killed in Gaza since October 7.
They reported that this is the highest number of aid workers killed in a war in the history of the UN.
UNRWA
Employees
Killed
Gaza
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City
Middle East News
11:21
Hamas in Talks for 3-Day Ceasefire: Source close to Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
Middle East News
11:21
Hamas in Talks for 3-Day Ceasefire: Source close to Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
World News
09:18
Deputy PM calls on Belgian government to sanction Israel
Middle East News
08:35
Al Quds Hospital reduces services, operations due to 'lack of fuel': PRCS
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
Middle East News
05:16
Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to run out of fuel in 24 hours
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
Middle East News
03:03
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
Middle East News
13:40
Netanyahu: Hezbollah's choice of war would be a costly mistake
Middle East News
05:09
Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'
Middle East News
06:47
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
Lebanon News
03:48
LBCI sources deny rumors of a lunch gathering between Jumblatt and Frangieh
