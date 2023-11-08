Hamas in Talks for 3-Day Ceasefire: Source close to Hamas

2023-11-08 | 11:21
Hamas in Talks for 3-Day Ceasefire: Source close to Hamas
Hamas in Talks for 3-Day Ceasefire: Source close to Hamas

A source close to Hamas revealed that negotiations are ongoing for a three-day ceasefire in exchange for releasing 12 hostages, half of whom are Americans.

