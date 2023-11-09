Government Media Office in Gaza: Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in the Gaza Strip

2023-11-09 | 02:56
Government Media Office in Gaza: Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in the Gaza Strip
Government Media Office in Gaza: Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in the Gaza Strip

On Thursday, the government media office in Gaza stated that every 10 minutes, a child is killed by Israeli bombing.

