'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

Middle East News
2023-11-09 | 03:29
&#39;Nowhere is safe in Gaza&#39;: RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
2min
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

In a recent statement, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) stated that a total of 41 journalists were killed in the Israel-Palestine war, which started on October 7th, noting that 36 among them are Palestinian reporters killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip. 

"Nowhere is safe for journalists in the Gaza Strip [...] reporters in the Gaza Strip covering one of this century's deadliest wars are in constant danger of death," it added.

While the Israeli authorities constantly said that the armed forces are "not targeting journalists," based on information collected by RSF, "ten of the 36 journalists killed in the Gaza Strip were killed while clearly covering the news."

Additionally, over 50 media premises were "completely or partially destroyed by Israeli strikes," it added.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip is a tragedy for journalism, with more than one reporter a day killed since 7 October [...] With their arbitrary airstrikes, the Israeli armed forces are eliminating journalists one after the other without restraint, all while their unacceptable comments betray an open contempt for international humanitarian law," Jonathan Dagher, Head of RSF's Middle East desk, said.

Dagher reiterated that the situation is urgent, urging for the protection of journalists in the Gaza Strip, and calling to allow foreign journalists to enter the territory "so they can work freely."

However, the attack on journalists is not only solely happening in the Gaza Strip; in southern Lebanon, Reuters videojournalist Issam Abdallah was killed on October 13th during an attack that also injured six journalists for AFP, Reuters, and Al Jazeera.
 

