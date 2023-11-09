News
Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip
2023-11-09
An Israeli military official confirmed Thursday that "there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," acknowledging at the same time that there are several challenges in the Palestinian Strip as the fierce war continues.
Moshe Tetro, head of coordination and liaison at COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body handling civil affairs in Gaza, said, "We know that there are many difficulties, but I can say that there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip."
