Five killed in Israeli military operation in Jenin in occupied West Bank

Middle East News
2023-11-09 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five killed in Israeli military operation in Jenin in occupied West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five killed in Israeli military operation in Jenin in occupied West Bank

Five Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank in an operation by the Israeli army, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. 

The Ministry stated in a brief statement, "The death toll in Jenin is five, in addition to six injuries, including critical cases."  

In contrast, the Israeli army stated that it is conducting operations in Jenin and will issue a statement after completing them without providing further details. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Palestinians

Jenin

West Bank

Israel

Army

Injuries

LBCI Next
Macron says France will increase its aid to Gaza to 100 million euros
Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-25

More than 100 Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Seven Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire during clashes in occupied West Bank: Ministry of Health

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Wafa: Israeli forces detain 49 Palestinians from West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:57

Macron says Palestinian Authority has a “great responsibility” to work with the international community

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Jordan sends additional medical aid to Gaza Strip amid intensifying conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Egypt condemns 'international silence on law violations' committed by Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Iran denounces G7 call to stop its support for Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

LBCI
World News
04:49

Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
02:56

Government Media Office in Gaza: Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in the Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
02:11

Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More