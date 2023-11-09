Macron says Palestinian Authority has a “great responsibility” to work with the international community

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the Palestinian Authority is “the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and their cause,” calling on it to bear the “responsibility” of working to combat terrorism alongside the international community.



Macron said, "The Palestinian Authority has a great responsibility... to work with the international community and find a solution to the war on terrorism, the humanitarian issues that we raise today, and the political issue."



"I know I can count on you," he added.



AFP