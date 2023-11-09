Death toll rises to 10,812 people in Gaza due to Israeli bombing

2023-11-09 | 09:04
Death toll rises to 10,812 people in Gaza due to Israeli bombing
Death toll rises to 10,812 people in Gaza due to Israeli bombing

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip had risen to 10,812, 34 days after the outbreak of war.  

The ministry said, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 10,812 martyrs, including 4,412 children, 2,918 women, and 667 elderly people, and 26,905 citizens have been injured since the seventh of last October." 

AFP   
 

