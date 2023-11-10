Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school

Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria early on Friday in response to the drone crash on Thursday at a school in Eilat (south), as announced by the Israeli army.



The army stated on X platform, "In response to a drone originating from Syria hitting a school in Eilat, the Israeli army targeted the responsible organization," without specifying the organization's name.



The army added that Israel "holds the Syrian regime responsible for any terrorist act originating from its territory."



They also highlighted that it "continues its operations to destroy the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon." The army stated, "Fighter jets targeted Hezbollah objectives in Lebanese territory in response to gunfire directed at Israel during the day."





