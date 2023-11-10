News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school
Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 01:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school
Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria early on Friday in response to the drone crash on Thursday at a school in Eilat (south), as announced by the Israeli army.
The army stated on X platform, "In response to a drone originating from Syria hitting a school in Eilat, the Israeli army targeted the responsible organization," without specifying the organization's name.
The army added that Israel "holds the Syrian regime responsible for any terrorist act originating from its territory."
They also highlighted that it "continues its operations to destroy the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon." The army stated, "Fighter jets targeted Hezbollah objectives in Lebanese territory in response to gunfire directed at Israel during the day."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Bomb
Syria
Response
Drone
Attack
Target
School
Next
Netanyahu: Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-08
Red Cross in Gaza says Israeli bombing targeted aid convoy
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-08
Red Cross in Gaza says Israeli bombing targeted aid convoy
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:37
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
Middle East News
03:37
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
0
Middle East News
02:28
Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace
Middle East News
02:28
Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace
0
Middle East News
01:28
Netanyahu: Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza
Middle East News
01:28
Netanyahu: Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza
0
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-30
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
World News
2023-07-30
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
0
Middle East News
2023-11-09
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
Middle East News
2023-11-09
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
0
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
0
World News
2023-10-31
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-10-31
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
4
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
5
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
6
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
7
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
8
Middle East News
05:09
Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
05:09
Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More