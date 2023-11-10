News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu: Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 01:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Netanyahu: Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Israel's objective is not to govern or occupy Gaza, praising the exceptional performance of its military in the ongoing offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian territory.
Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu stated, "I believe the performance of the Israeli army is exceptionally good," reiterating his rejection of a ceasefire.
In response to a question about his talks with US President Joe Biden, he clarified, "There is one thing we won't accept, and that is a ceasefire. Ceasefire with Hamas means surrender," and "There will be no ceasefire without the release of hostages."
Netanyahu continued, "But we agreed to establish safe passages" for civilians to move from the northern to the southern Gaza Strip.
He emphasized that Israel has no intention of staying in Gaza in the long term, saying, "We do not seek to rule Gaza. We do not seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and ourselves a better future," adding that Israel does not seek "to displace anyone."
AFP
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israel
Occupy
Gaza
Next
Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace
Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
0
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Netanyahu says that Israel is making 'progress' in the Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Netanyahu says that Israel is making 'progress' in the Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:37
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
Middle East News
03:37
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
0
Middle East News
02:28
Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace
Middle East News
02:28
Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace
0
Middle East News
01:06
Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school
Middle East News
01:06
Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school
0
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-30
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
World News
2023-07-30
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
0
Middle East News
2023-11-09
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
Middle East News
2023-11-09
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
0
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
0
World News
2023-10-31
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-10-31
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
4
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
5
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
6
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
7
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
8
Middle East News
05:09
Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
05:09
Israeli military official: There is no 'humanitarian crisis' in the Gaza Strip
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More