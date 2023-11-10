Netanyahu: Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Israel's objective is not to govern or occupy Gaza, praising the exceptional performance of its military in the ongoing offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian territory.



Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu stated, "I believe the performance of the Israeli army is exceptionally good," reiterating his rejection of a ceasefire.



In response to a question about his talks with US President Joe Biden, he clarified, "There is one thing we won't accept, and that is a ceasefire. Ceasefire with Hamas means surrender," and "There will be no ceasefire without the release of hostages."



Netanyahu continued, "But we agreed to establish safe passages" for civilians to move from the northern to the southern Gaza Strip.



He emphasized that Israel has no intention of staying in Gaza in the long term, saying, "We do not seek to rule Gaza. We do not seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and ourselves a better future," adding that Israel does not seek "to displace anyone."





AFP