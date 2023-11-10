UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours

Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 03:37
High views
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours

In the latest escalation of the conflict in Gaza, UNRWA reported that seven agency employees were killed within 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of UNRWA employees killed to 99 since October 7th. 

The intensification of violence continues to take a toll on humanitarian workers amid the ongoing hostilities in the region.
 

Middle East News

Conflict

Gaza

UNRWA

Agency

Employees

Humanitarian

d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
