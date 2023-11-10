News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Director of Al Shifa Hospital to Al-Jazeera: Israel targeted Al-Shifa hospital vicinity for the fourth time since dawn today
Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Director of Al Shifa Hospital to Al-Jazeera: Israel targeted Al-Shifa hospital vicinity for the fourth time since dawn today
On Friday, the director of Al Shifa Hospital said to Al-Jazeera that the hospital's vicinity was targeted by Israeli forces for the fourth time since the early hours of the day.
Middle East News
Director
Al Shifa
Hospital
Al-Jazeera
Israel
Target
Next
Gaza's destruction: Over 50% of residential units damaged, 32,000 tons of explosives used
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:17
Putin visits military headquarters overseeing war against Ukraine
World News
06:17
Putin visits military headquarters overseeing war against Ukraine
0
Middle East News
05:49
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
05:49
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
0
Variety and Tech
05:18
Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week
Variety and Tech
05:18
Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week
0
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:49
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
05:49
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
0
World News
04:41
Russia says it sent 25 tons of aid to Gaza
World News
04:41
Russia says it sent 25 tons of aid to Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:35
Blinken stresses 'the need to do more' to protect civilians in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
04:35
Blinken stresses 'the need to do more' to protect civilians in Gaza Strip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
0
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
10:32
13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
10:32
13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
3
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
5
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
6
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
7
Middle East News
09:25
The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era
Middle East News
09:25
The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era
8
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More