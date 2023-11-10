In a statement, the government media office in Gaza announced that the "unprecedented" destruction in Gaza has resulted in over 50 percent of residential units being damaged due to the Israeli airstrikes and bombardment.



Additionally, 40,000 housing units have been completely demolished, while approximately 32,000 tons of explosives and over 13,000 bombs have been used in the attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression, averaging 87 tons per kilometer.



It added that the preliminary estimated value of damages to buildings and residential towers is 2 billion dollars, while the damages to infrastructure are estimated at around 1 billion dollars.



