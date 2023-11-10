Blinken stresses 'the need to do more' to protect civilians in Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 04:35
High views
Blinken stresses &#39;the need to do more&#39; to protect civilians in Gaza Strip
Blinken stresses 'the need to do more' to protect civilians in Gaza Strip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Friday the "need for more" to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza. At the same time, he welcomed Israel's approval of a daily truce in its war with Hamas in the region, allowing residents to leave the northern part. 

Blinken, during his visit to New Delhi, stated, "I think some progress has been made, but I was also very clear that much more needs to be done in terms of protecting civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them." 

