News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is on his way to Saudi Arabia to join an emergency Arab summit, state news agency SANA is reporting.
Middle East News
Syrian
President
Saudi Arabia
Arab
Summit
Gaza
Next
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:24
Al Arabiya sources: Agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives held by Hamas
Middle East News
08:24
Al Arabiya sources: Agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives held by Hamas
0
Breaking Headlines
07:57
Netanyahu says a ceasefire with Hamas means a surrender to Hamas
Breaking Headlines
07:57
Netanyahu says a ceasefire with Hamas means a surrender to Hamas
0
Middle East News
07:45
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians
Middle East News
07:45
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians
0
Middle East News
06:58
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
Middle East News
06:58
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:24
Al Arabiya sources: Agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives held by Hamas
Middle East News
08:24
Al Arabiya sources: Agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives held by Hamas
0
Middle East News
07:45
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians
Middle East News
07:45
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians
0
Middle East News
06:58
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
Middle East News
06:58
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:05
Gaza's destruction: Over 50% of residential units damaged, 32,000 tons of explosives used
Middle East News
04:05
Gaza's destruction: Over 50% of residential units damaged, 32,000 tons of explosives used
0
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
05:10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
3
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
4
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
5
Lebanon News
05:00
Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi
Lebanon News
05:00
Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi
6
Lebanon News
06:45
Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital
Lebanon News
06:45
Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital
7
Lebanon News
06:40
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
Lebanon News
06:40
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
8
Lebanon News
06:56
Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56
Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More