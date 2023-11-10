Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza

2023-11-10 | 06:58
Egypt and Qatar confirm &#39;continuing consultations&#39; to stop military escalation in Gaza
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Cairo on Friday.

During their meeting, they agreed on "continuing consultations to halt the current escalation" in the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side.
 

