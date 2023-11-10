Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians

Thousands appeared on Friday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and several provinces in support of the Palestinians, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which Israel has been relentlessly bombarding since the Hamas attack on Israel more than a month ago.



A demonstration started in front of the Grand Husseini Mosque in the city center after Friday prayers, amidst heavy security presence, as reported by journalists from Agence-France Press.



Rula Al-Hroub, a former member of parliament who participated in the protest, told AFP, "We demand three things from the Arab rulers: an immediate halt to the aggression on Gaza, the opening of crossings, and the dispatch of a joint Arab relief convoy from 22 countries.

She added: “The Arab countries should take a decision stating that Palestinian resistance is not a terrorist organization but rather a movement for liberation and nationalism."



The protesters, numbering over a thousand according to the police, chanted slogans such as "Oh, resistor, oh beloved, strike, bombard Tel Aviv," "America is the same, America is the head of the snake," "Normalization is betrayal, Wadi Araba is betrayal, the embassy is betrayal," and "Jordan's people, oh mighty, Wadi Araba is the biggest shame," referring to the peace treaty signed between Jordan and Israel in 1994.



The demonstrators raised Jordanian and Palestinian flags and banners written in English saying, "Free Palestine," "Stop killing children in Gaza," and "Save Palestine."



Thousands of supporters of the Islamic movement also demonstrated in the Jabal Al-Zuhoor area in southern Amman to condemn the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.



The protesters, estimated at three thousand people according to the police, raised Jordanian and Palestinian flags and banners with slogans like "Gaza, a symbol of dignity," "Stop the aggression," and "Close the occupation embassy, expel the ambassador, and cancel the Wadi Araba agreement."



Hundreds also participated in similar demonstrations in the provinces of Irbid (north), Ma'an, Al-Karak, and Tafilah (south), as well as Zarqa (northeast).



Since October 7th, Jordan has witnessed almost daily solidarity demonstrations with the Palestinians, calling for the cancellation of the peace treaty signed between Jordan and Israel and the closure of the Israeli embassy in Amman.



AFP