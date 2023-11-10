About 50 bodies retrieved from Al-Buraq School in Gaza after missile, artillery strikes

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital announced the retrieval of about 50 bodies from inside Al-Buraq School in Gaza after Israeli missile and artillery strikes targeted it on the thirty-fifth day of the war on Gaza.



Mohammed Abu Salimia, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, stated, "About 50 martyrs were retrieved from inside Al-Buraq School on Al-Lababidi Street in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza after missile and artillery strikes targeted the school this morning."



AFP