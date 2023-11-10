Israeli snipers open fire on Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that one person was killed and twenty others were injured due to Israeli snipers opening fire on Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza on the thirty-fifth day of the war.



The Red Crescent stated, "Occupation snipers are targeting Al-Quds Hospital, firing directly at those present in the building, resulting in the martyrdom of one person and injuries to 20 others, including two in critical condition."



AFP