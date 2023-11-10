News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Red Cross: Gaza health system has reached ‘point of no return’
Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Red Cross: Gaza health system has reached ‘point of no return’
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Friday that the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip, torn apart by war and facing repeated attacks with diminishing supplies, has "reached a point of no return."
In a statement, the ICRC said, "The healthcare system in Gaza, operating beyond its capacity with limited supplies and increasingly lacking security, has reached a point of no return, endangering the lives of thousands of wounded, sick, and displaced individuals."
AFP
Middle East News
Red Cross
Gaza
Health
System
War
