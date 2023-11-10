Red Cross: Gaza health system has reached ‘point of no return’

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Friday that the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip, torn apart by war and facing repeated attacks with diminishing supplies, has "reached a point of no return."



In a statement, the ICRC said, "The healthcare system in Gaza, operating beyond its capacity with limited supplies and increasingly lacking security, has reached a point of no return, endangering the lives of thousands of wounded, sick, and displaced individuals."



AFP