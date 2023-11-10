ISIS claims responsibility for attack on the pro-government forces and soldiers in Syria

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Syrian army and allied forces in the Syrian Desert this week, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters.



In a statement released by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq Agency, it was mentioned that "Islamic State fighters attacked two bases of the Syrian army and the National Defense militia the day before yesterday (Wednesday) with medium and light weapons north of the city of Al-Sukhna in the Homs desert."



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had earlier reported the death of 34 regime forces and allied fighters in this attack, making it one of the bloodiest incidents this year.



