Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people

Israel announced a reduction in the death toll from the Hamas attack on October 7th from 1400 to 1200, attributing it to the inclusion of the bodies of Hamas fighters in the initial count of casualties on its territory.



The spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, told Agence France-Presse that the authorities had “updated” the toll because “many bodies that were not previously identified” belonged to individuals “participated in the terrorist attack by Hamas and were not Israeli victims.”



AFP