Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people

Middle East News
2023-11-10 | 14:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people

Israel announced a reduction in the death toll from the Hamas attack on October 7th from 1400 to 1200, attributing it to the inclusion of the bodies of Hamas fighters in the initial count of casualties on its territory.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, told Agence France-Presse that the authorities had “updated” the toll because “many bodies that were not previously identified” belonged to individuals “participated in the terrorist attack by Hamas and were not Israeli victims.”

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Death Toll

Hamas

Attack

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
UNRWA: Seven employees killed within 24 hours
Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on the pro-government forces and soldiers in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Houthi forces bring down MQ9 drone in Yemen's airspace

LBCI
Middle East News
12:07

Red Cross: Gaza health system has reached ‘point of no return’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Al Arabiya sources: Agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-09

Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Islamic Resistance 'directly' hits 'Zionist' facilities in Shtula with guided missiles

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More