Al-Shifa Hospital spokesman: Operations at the medical complex halted after fuel depletion
Middle East News
2023-11-11 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Shifa Hospital spokesman: Operations at the medical complex halted after fuel depletion
The Spokesperson for Al-Shifa Hospital announced that operations at the medical complex have ceased due to fuel depletion.
This development raises concerns about the impact on patient care and highlights the challenges faced by medical facilities as a result of the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Middle East News
Gaza
Al-Shifa Hospital
Fuel
Health
Crisis
Conflict
Next
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties
Previous
