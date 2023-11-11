Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-11 | 04:21
High views
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend the Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza, according to official media reports.  

This marks his first visit to Saudi Arabia since the two countries reached a reconciliation agreement in March, ending a seven-year rift. 

Footage broadcast by the official "Al Ekhbariya" channel showed Raisi greeting Saudi officials upon disembarking from the plane, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh. 

AFP  
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ebrahim Raisi

Saudi Arabia

Islamic-Arab Summit

Gaza

