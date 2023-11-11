Spokesperson: Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters engaged in intense battles, targeting enemy vehicles across Gaza

2023-11-11 | 06:22
Spokesperson: Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters engaged in intense battles, targeting enemy vehicles across Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson said that their fighters are engaged in fierce clashes and blowing up enemy vehicles in all axes and points of its advance in Gaza.
 
 
 
 

