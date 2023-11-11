Saudi Crown Prince advocates peace through ending Israeli occupation, cessation of military operations

During the joint Islamic-Arab summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman addressed the leaders present, calling for an "immediate cessation of military operations" in Gaza and the release of all captives.



"This is a humanitarian catastrophe that has proved the failure of the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel's gross violations of international humanitarian laws and prove the dual standards adopted by the world," he said.



"We are certain the only cause for peace is the end of the Israeli occupation and illegal settlements, and restoration of the established rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of the state in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.