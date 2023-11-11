News
Saudi Crown Prince advocates peace through ending Israeli occupation, cessation of military operations
Middle East News
2023-11-11 | 06:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Crown Prince advocates peace through ending Israeli occupation, cessation of military operations
During the joint Islamic-Arab summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman addressed the leaders present, calling for an "immediate cessation of military operations" in Gaza and the release of all captives.
"This is a humanitarian catastrophe that has proved the failure of the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel's gross violations of international humanitarian laws and prove the dual standards adopted by the world," he said.
"We are certain the only cause for peace is the end of the Israeli occupation and illegal settlements, and restoration of the established rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of the state in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.
Middle East News
Islamic-Arab Summit
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
Gaza
Israel
Next
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit addresses Gaza crisis: Here are some of the speeches' highlights
Spokesperson: Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters engaged in intense battles, targeting enemy vehicles across Gaza
Previous
