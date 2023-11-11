Joint Arab-Islamic Summit addresses Gaza crisis: Here are some of the speeches' highlights

During the joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court must examine Israel's crimes.



He added that 73 percent of those who lost their lives in Gaza and the West Bank were women and children.



Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: "We demand a settlement 'formula' based on the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders," adding, "We warn that the failure to stop the war in Gaza threatens its expansion in the region."



Consequently, Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian President, called on the Security Council to approve the full membership of the State of Palestine, stating that the United States, "with its full support for the occupation, bears responsibility for not reaching a political solution to the crisis."



In turn, King Abdullah II of Jordan expressed that: "We cannot remain silent about the catastrophic conditions facing the Gaza Strip, and what is happening is a war crime."

Additionally, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hoped to reach a humanitarian ceasefire in the very near future.



Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: "Today, everyone must decide which side they stand on," affirming," We want to make a historic and decisive decision regarding what is happening in Palestinian territories."