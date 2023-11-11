Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli aggression on Gaza on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic exceptional summit in Riyadh.



They also discussed the situation in Syria.



The two presidents emphasized joint efforts to support the people's resilience in Gaza, stressing that. Syria and Egypt stand against the Israeli policy of displacing the Palestinian people from Gaza, which the Israeli entity is working on.



President Assad regarded the aggression on Gaza as a new Israeli attempt to settle the Palestinian Cause.



For his part, President Sisi reiterated his country's rejection of attempts to displace the people in Gaza, reaffirming Egypt's support for Syria in its fight against terrorism and its commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Syria over its entire territory.