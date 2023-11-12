News
Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria
Middle East News
2023-11-12 | 02:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria
Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes against infrastructure targets inside Syria in response to cross-border fire directed at the Golan Heights, the military said on Sunday.
"A short while ago, in response to the attack toward the Golan Heights yesterday (Saturday), Israeli army fighter jets struck terror infrastructure sites in Syria," the army said on Telegram.
On Saturday, the army said that two projectiles fired from Syria had landed in uninhabited parts of the Golan Heights and that rocket alert sirens had sounded in the region.
Israel also struck targets in Syria on Friday after a drone launched from there crashed into a school in the southern town of Eilat.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Jets
Strike
Infrastructure
Syria
Related Articles
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Israeli army strikes "military infrastructure" in Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Israeli army strikes "military infrastructure" in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Deir ez-Zur city
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Deir ez-Zur city
0
Middle East News
09:50
At least 500 foreign nationals and some wounded Palestinians evacuated via Rafah crossing
Middle East News
09:50
At least 500 foreign nationals and some wounded Palestinians evacuated via Rafah crossing
0
Middle East News
07:10
Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward
Middle East News
07:10
Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward
0
Middle East News
06:51
Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland
Middle East News
06:51
Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland
0
Middle East News
05:24
Gaza cancer patients lose lives amid treatment shortage
Middle East News
05:24
Gaza cancer patients lose lives amid treatment shortage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-20
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
Press Highlights
2023-09-20
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
2
Middle East News
04:23
UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties
Middle East News
04:23
UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties
3
Middle East News
12:08
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
Middle East News
12:08
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
4
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
5
Lebanon News
06:24
Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups
Lebanon News
06:24
Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups
6
Press Highlights
01:21
Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal
Press Highlights
01:21
Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal
7
Middle East News
11:50
Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit
Middle East News
11:50
Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit
8
Middle East News
02:12
Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time
Middle East News
02:12
Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time
