UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

Middle East News
2023-11-12 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

The United Nations Development Programme announced on Sunday that a significant number of people were killed and injured due to the bombing of its headquarters in Gaza, where Palestinians sought refuge from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The program stated in a press release that "the bombing resulted in a large number of casualties and injuries," considering the ongoing tragedy of civilians falling victim to the conflict as unacceptable and in need of cessation.
 

Middle East News

UN

Gaza

Bombing

Casualties

War

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Gaza cancer patients lose lives amid treatment shortage
Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-11

Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

At least 500 foreign nationals and some wounded Palestinians evacuated via Rafah crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland

LBCI
Middle East News
05:24

Gaza cancer patients lose lives amid treatment shortage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-07

The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference

LBCI
World News
11:43

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More